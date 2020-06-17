Kermit Edwin Pickell Jr.
1941-2020
BRITTON - Kermit Edwin Pickell, Jr., age 79, of Britton passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation for Kermit will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Ridgeway Cemetery with his brother the Rev. Paul Pickell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Neighbors of Hope. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
