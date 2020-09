HUDSON - Kerry Andrew Hartman, age 65, of Hudson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.A graveside service for Kerry will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci with full military rites.Memorial donations may be given to the military charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society . You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.