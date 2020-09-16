1/
Kerry Andrew Hartman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUDSON - Kerry Andrew Hartman, age 65, of Hudson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

A graveside service for Kerry will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci with full military rites.

Memorial donations may be given to the military charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society. You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved