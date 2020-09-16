HUDSON - Kerry Andrew Hartman, age 65, of Hudson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
A graveside service for Kerry will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci with full military rites.
Memorial donations may be given to the military charity of your choice
or the American Cancer Society
. You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.