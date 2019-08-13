|
|
ADRIAN - Kevin Arthur Eshelman, age 69, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, at The Oasis at Adrian.
Kevin was born March 29, 1950, in Wyandotte to the late Arthur and Opal (Fauct) Eshelman. On June 30, 2006, he married Phyllis Krouse Smith, and she survives.
Kevin retired from the Ford Motor Wayne Plant after 33 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1968 to September 1972. He also served in the Army National Guard for 14 years. He earned his bachelor's degree from Wayne State University in criminal justice.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Kevin is survived by his sons, Kevin Jr. and Kirk (Andrea) Eshelman; five grandchildren, Courtney Miller and Caden, Logan, Mason and Addelyn Eshelman; stepdaughters, Valerie (Larry) Williams and Deborah Hamann and her sons, Hunter and Cody McClellan; and sisters, Mary (Glenn) Underwood, Karen Hammonds and Kim (Lee) Bjork. He was preceded in death by his son, Kent A. Eshelman, and sister and brothers-in-law, Betty and Robert Palmer and Jack Hammonds.
Services for Kevin will be private with Pastor Robert Dister officiating, and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and VFW Post #1584 Annis-Fint.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee and the Oasis at Adrian for all the wonderful care they provided for Kevin.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019