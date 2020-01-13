Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:30 PM
Kevin J. Cross


1981 - 2020
Kevin J. Cross Obituary
TECUMSEH - Kevin J. Cross, age 38, of Tecumseh passed away Jan. 10, 2020.

Kevin was born April 28, 1981, in Tecumseh, the son of Carl and Mary (Tressler) Cross. He was a 1999 graduate of Tecumseh High School.

Kevin had many interests such as car electronics, his 1964 Ford Falcon and a love of animals including his dog, Charlie.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Mary; brother, Todd; his beloved Aunt Patty and Ann Tressler.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl, and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation and viewing will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
