TECUMSEH - Kevin J. Cross, age 38, of Tecumseh passed away Jan. 10, 2020.
Kevin was born April 28, 1981, in Tecumseh, the son of Carl and Mary (Tressler) Cross. He was a 1999 graduate of Tecumseh High School.
Kevin had many interests such as car electronics, his 1964 Ford Falcon and a love of animals including his dog, Charlie.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Mary; brother, Todd; his beloved Aunt Patty and Ann Tressler.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl, and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation and viewing will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020