Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Nofzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Ralph Nofzinger


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Ralph Nofzinger Obituary
Manitou Beach - Kevin Ralph Nofzinger, age 55 of Manitou Beach passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on March 17, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1963, in Adrian to Ervin and Joyce (Connin) Nofzinger. On Feb. 17, 2001, in Manitou Beach he married Denise Gafner and she survives. Kevin worked construction and did maintenance for the Highland Inn Restaurant at Devils Lake. He enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., and was a University of Michigan fan.

In addition to his wife, Denise, and mother, Joyce (Ed) Gilson, Kevin is survived by three brothers, Brian (Jane), Barry (Dawn) and Larry Nofzinger; a stepdaughter, Tara; stepgranddaughter, Amina; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Skye. He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin, and one brother, Bradley Nofzinger.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on April 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jasper Bible Church.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now