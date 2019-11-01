Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Kimberly Carol (Timm) Vetter


1960 - 2019
Kimberly Carol (Timm) Vetter Obituary
LITCHFIELD - Kimberly Carol (Timm) Vetter, age 59, of Litchfield died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

She was born June 22, 1960, at Mercy Hospital in Jackson to Frank and Carol (VanRiper) Timm. Kim attended Adrian High School. She was the owner of "The Cleaning Crew," a residential and commercial cleaning service. She was an excellent artist, certified massage therapist and avid crafter and was passionate about holistic living.

Surviving Kim is her husband, James Richard Vetter; parents, Frank and Carol Timm; brother, Brian (Vicki); sister, Lori; and many nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tracie (Timm) Palmer.

A celebration of life will take place followed by inurnment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, this spring.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Mary Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
