Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Whittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle D. Whittemore


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle D. Whittemore Obituary
CLINTON - Kyle D. Whittemore of Clinton, born Nov. 8, 1959, sadly lost his battle with cancer on July 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle "Shelly" Whittemore; children, Robert (Ashley), Jeff (Carrie), Ashley (Matt); grandchildren, Sidney, Carly, Liam, Riely and Emma; siblings, Otis Jr. (Angie), Kenneth, Carroll (Suzanne), Pam (Bill); and several nieces and nephews. Kyle has reunited with his parents, Velma and Otis Whittemore Sr. in Heaven. Kyle was also a longtime employee at Darby's Ready Mix. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kyle from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug 24, 2019, at the Onsted American Legion, 333 Connor St.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.