|
|
CLINTON - Kyle D. Whittemore of Clinton, born Nov. 8, 1959, sadly lost his battle with cancer on July 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle "Shelly" Whittemore; children, Robert (Ashley), Jeff (Carrie), Ashley (Matt); grandchildren, Sidney, Carly, Liam, Riely and Emma; siblings, Otis Jr. (Angie), Kenneth, Carroll (Suzanne), Pam (Bill); and several nieces and nephews. Kyle has reunited with his parents, Velma and Otis Whittemore Sr. in Heaven. Kyle was also a longtime employee at Darby's Ready Mix. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kyle from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug 24, 2019, at the Onsted American Legion, 333 Connor St.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019