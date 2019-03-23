|
ADRIAN - Kyle Heistand, age 35, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1983, in Adrian to Steven and Carol (Kulesa) Heistand. Kyle was a 2002 graduate of Adrian High School. He worked for Hilltop Property Services. Kyle enjoyed golfing, traveling, and being with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his sister, Monica (Chris) Bauer; aunts and uncles, Dan and Deb Hadesh and Dr. Walt and Rita Talamonti; and cousins, Walter, Christina and Michael Talamonti. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mary Heistand; and maternal grandparents, Steve and Victoria Kulesa.
Visitation for Kyle will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. ,at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Adrian, with Fr. Jack Loughran as Celebrant. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019