TECUMSEH - L. Donald Bush, age 85, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Ridgeway Township, Mich., to the late Leland D. and Hazel (Theeke) Bush. On June 27, 1959, he married Wilnella Hornberger and this year they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Don was a farmer in Macon Township. He was an active member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church serving on many committees, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. He held other elected positions over the years: president of the Britton Board of Education, president of the LISD board, member of United Savings Bank board and currently president (emeritus) of LCEF. He served 20 years on the Britton Board of Education and 24 years on the LISD board.
Don is survived by his wife, Wilnella, and daughter, Sarah (David) Berriman of Livonia; and the light-of-his-life granddaughters Joanna and Emily Berriman. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Visitation for Don will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 28, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Funeral service for Don will begin at 11 a.m. Friday March 29, 2019, at Tecumseh United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Contributions may be made to Lenawee County Educational Fund or Tecumseh United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019