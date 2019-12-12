|
|
ADRIAN - Ladd Markle Still, age 87, of Adrian passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Palmyra Township, the son of Cecil and Dorothy (Markle) Still. Ladd worked as a truck driver for Tri-County Welding Supply (AGA Gas) for close to 40 years. He was a charter member of the Irish Hills Antique Automobile Club. Ladd loved collecting antique cars and restoring them.
He is survived by his wife, Berniece Still; two daughters, Julie Waltz and Peggy (Terry) Parkhurst; eight grandchildren, Tammi (Jeff) Pifer, Tom Tate, Jamie (Kristine) Waltz, Jennifer Woods, Michael (Melissa) Waltz, Rebecca Parkhurst, Jessica Ayling and Mark (Amanda) Parkhurst; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his siblings, Mike Still and Dorothy (Lynn) Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Tate; and siblings, Madelyn Burkhart, Cecil Still, Jr., Anita Monroe, Ronald Still, Roger Still and Vernon Still.
Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and also on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Daryl Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in Palmyra Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019