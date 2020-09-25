1/1
Larry Dean Bower
TECUMSEH - Larry Dean Bower, 62, of Tecumseh passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Clinton Church of God, 11204 N. Adrian Highway, Clinton, MI 49236.

Memorial donations can be sent to the family at the church on the day of the services.

Larry was born in Monroe to Diana Nolff and Wayne Bower. Larry enjoyed being outdoors, riding his Harley, listening to music, playing guitar and reading; but, most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his three daughters, Melissa, Angela and Emily; his grandchildren, Leanna, Christian, and Jason, and one on the way; his brothers, Tim and Scott; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online guests may leave condolences and share photos and personal stories on his Facebook page at: Facebook.com/larry.d.bower.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
