J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Larry E. Potts


1944 - 2019
Larry E. Potts Obituary
ADRIAN - Larry E. Potts, age 75 of Adrian, Mich., passed away Aug. 7, 2019.

He was born April 21, 1944, in Adrian, Mich., the son of Clyde and Kathryn (Peavey) Potts. On June 10, 1967, he married Beatrice VanCise, she survives.

Larry pastored churches in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. He was a member of the Bible Missionary Church in Adrian, Mich.

In addition to his wife Beatrice Potts, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie (James) Eckart and Brenda (Tim) Bewley; two granddaughters, Kathryn (Nathan) Green and Emily Eckart; two great-grandchildren, Atton and Natalie Green; one sister, Yvonne Deming and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich., with Pastor Eddie McClure officiating. Visitation will also be on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Larry's final resting place will be in Zion Cemetery in Sandy Lake, Pa. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
