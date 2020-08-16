1/1
Larry L. Hooker
1946 - 2020
ADRIAN - Larry L. Hooker, age 73, of Adrian died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Larry was born on Nov. 29, 1946, in Adrian, the son of Everette and Nellie (Rakes) Hooker. He was a graduate of Madison school and served his country in the Air Force.

On Oct. 26, 2019, Larry married Sherlyn Bowen in Adrian, and she survives. He was employed by General Motors as an inspector, retiring in 2001.

Larry was known as a jokester and food monger and someone who was always working on a project. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and penny slots. When it came to playing cards, Larry had his own way of winning. Family gatherings of any sort were his favorite, but just spending time with the family was always the main goal.

Surviving Larry, in addition to his wife, Sherlyn, is a son, Kyle (Elizabeth) Hooker; two daughters, Kasi (Duane) Thomas and Kemi (Tomasa Gomez) Hooker; three brothers, Danny (Linda) Hooker, Michael (Janet) Hooker and Kevin (Scott) Hooker; two sisters, Shirley (Roger) Summers and Janet (Jim) Mitchell; his former wife and mother of his children, Linda (Aaron) Hooker; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Madison, Kourtney, Justin, Bowyn and Brynlee; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Chase.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Kenneth; and a niece, Jennifer Szarafinski.

A special thanks to the Fresenius Dialysis Center for their love and care but especially his niece, Terina Kendall.

A public graveside service with social distancing practiced will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Fairfield Cemetery.

Visitation hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with no immediate family members present due to COVID-19.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
