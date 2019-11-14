|
TIPTON - Larry Lee Cushing, Jr., age 56, of Tipton passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee home with his family by his side.
Larry was born Nov. 14, 1962, in Detroit, the son of Larry and Shirley (Shortridge) Cushing, Sr. Larry worked for many years at Hardwoods of Michigan, Clinton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.
Larry is survived by his mother, Shirley Cushing; children, Leona Perry, Shirley (Paul) Grizzle, Stacie (Brandon) Driggers, Sarah (John) Cushing and Amanda (Anthony) Gray; brothers, Donald (Nicole) Cushing and Steven (LeeAnn) Cushing; sister, Terri Smithson; 17 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Sr.; son, Larry III; grandparents; and granddaughter, MaKayla Gray.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Tipton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., preceding the funeral service. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019