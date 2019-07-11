|
SAND CREEK -?Laura Ann Derby, age 48, of Adrian died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.
Laura was born Jan. 1, 1971, in St. Joseph, Mich., to Richard Hewitt and Constance (Robinson) Hewitt. On Dec. 20, 2013, Laura married Jason Derby in Toledo, Ohio, and he survives.
Laura was a graduate of Sand Creek High School and also held a bachelor's degree from University of Central Florida and a master's degree in social work (MSW) from Eastern Michigan University. She was employed in the field of social work for more than 20 years, including teaching social work at Wayne State and Adrian College, working for Region II Area Agency on Aging and Hospice of Lenawee. Laura enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, cooking and running. She was an avid outdoor person and especially loved spending time with her family on trips up north and afternoons at the lake. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her three children.
Surviving Laura, in addition to her husband, Jason, are her children, Brendan Preston, Brooklyn Preston and Jaxson Derby, all of Sand Creek; her mother, Connie Blessing of Titusville, Fla.; her father, Richard (Sherrie) Hewitt of Morenci; three brothers, Jeffrey (Layla) Hewitt of Lakeland, Fla., Matthew (Deborah) Hewitt of Carrollton, Ohio, and Chad (Jake Distel) of Adrian; a sister, Lisa (Jesse) Hewitt-Cruz of Adrian; her mother-in-law, Sondra Derby of Sand Creek; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Anne) Derby of Britton; and two sisters-in-law, Cynthia Derby of Holland and Brenda (Eric) Roe of Cadmus. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents and her father-in-law, Gerald Derby.
The funeral service for Laura will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with Pastor Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Sand Creek Little League Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 11 to July 12, 2019