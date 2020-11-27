1/1
Laura Mae Grayer
1968 - 2020
TOLEDO - Laura Mae Grayer, 52, of Toledo passed away on Nov. 22 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1968, in South Haven to Kathleen Grayer. "Lauri," as she was affectionately known, worked at Speedway for 14 years. She also owned Lauri's Florals and More.
In addition to her mother, Kathleen, Lauri is survived by a son, Calvin Hopkins of Toledo; two daughters, Ajia Grayer and Maia Hardiman both of Toledo; six grandchildren, Izabelle, Monreau, Kyler, Kendyl, Kassydi and Iris; brother, Robert Newsom Jr., and a sister, Shallen Hudson.
Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will greatly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Mars and grandparents, Wanda and Donald Grayer, who helped raise her.
Visitation and services for Lauri will be private. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
