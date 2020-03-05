|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Laura Marie Smith, baptized Ruth Dolores Smith, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 91 years of age and in the 67th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to William and Laura (Dunn) Smith. She graduated from St. Peter High School in Cleveland and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Education degree in Administration from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Florida.
Sister spent 47 years ministering in elementary education in Detroit, New Baltimore and Romeo; St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Miami Beach, Miami, and Miami Shores, Florida; Wickliffe and Rocky River, Ohio; and Alameda and San Diego, California. She was principal at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Wickliffe, for six years and at St. Christopher School in Rocky River, for three years. Sister was also principal at St. Philip Neri in Alameda from 1974 to 1986 and at St. Therese Academy in San Diego from 1986 to 1990. From 2002 to 2012, she worked in communications and public relations in the Adrian Dominican Development Office in Detroit and later Eastpointe. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2012.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Willlaura Smith and Mary Lee Fink. She is survived by a loving niece and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Laura Marie will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020