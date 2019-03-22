|
ADRIAN - Lavada Case, age 91, of Adrian passed away on March 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1927, in Hackleburg, Ala., to Kim and Odell (Boyett) Bickerstaff. Lavada was married to Norman A. Case, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2006. She worked in food service for the Adrian Public Schools. Lavada enjoyed watching sports and gardening, cooking, baking and shopping for her family.
Surviving are two sons, Jim Lolley of Salem, Ore., and Rodney Case of Napa Valley, Calif.; three grandchildren, Heather (Dave) Frank, Sean (Patti) Lolley and Chad (Katie) Lolley; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Lavada will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Lavada's family to be used for future designation. Checks may be made payable to Sean Lolley. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019