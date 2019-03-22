Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavada Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavada Case


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lavada Case Obituary
ADRIAN - Lavada Case, age 91, of Adrian passed away on March 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1927, in Hackleburg, Ala., to Kim and Odell (Boyett) Bickerstaff. Lavada was married to Norman A. Case, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2006. She worked in food service for the Adrian Public Schools. Lavada enjoyed watching sports and gardening, cooking, baking and shopping for her family.

Surviving are two sons, Jim Lolley of Salem, Ore., and Rodney Case of Napa Valley, Calif.; three grandchildren, Heather (Dave) Frank, Sean (Patti) Lolley and Chad (Katie) Lolley; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Lavada will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Lavada's family to be used for future designation. Checks may be made payable to Sean Lolley. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now