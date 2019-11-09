Home

LaVern Harry "Vern" OKopski


1943 - 2019
LaVern Harry "Vern" OKopski Obituary
CLAYTON - LaVern "Vern" Harry OKopski, age 75, of Clayton passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Garden City to Walter and Pearl (Hutchinson) OKopski. On April 4, 1962, in Detroit, LaVern married Judith Annette Bacon, and she survives. LaVern worked for the Ironworkers Local 25 as an Ironworker, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed racing, deer hunting, mechanic work, custom exhaust, shooting pool, doing dishes, two-stepping, country music, decorating for Christmas and holiday dinners with 50-pound turkeys. But what LaVern cherished most was his family, and he considered them his legacy.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, Judith, he is survived by two sons, LaVern (Karyn) OKopski and Jon (Pam) OKopski; two daughters, Dawn (John) Boatman and Annette (Tom) Freeman; 13 grandchildren, Amanda (Guthrie) Colburn, Tom (Myrynda) Freeman, Michelle OKopski, Justin (Lacy) Boatman, Heather (Corey) Davis, Kyle (Ashlee) Boatman, Samantha OKopski, Carianne OKopski, Nicole OKopski, Aaron (Leona) Boatman, Luke OKopski, Dustin OKopski, and Adam OKopski; eight great-grandchildren, Bentley, Macyn, Tucker, Oaklyn, Nixon, Harper, Jay and Vincent; two brothers, Jack and Terry OKopski; three sisters, Jeanine Murphy, Darlyn Lopez and Jewel OKopski; and his feline companion, Thelma. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chris OKopski; and a sister, Aurora Hildreth.

Visitation for LaVern will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. John Crowley officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
