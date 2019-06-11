|
|
ADRIAN - Lawrence E. "Larry" Johnson, age 88, of Adrian passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor.
He was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Hudson, Mich., to Lawrence W. and Bernice (Fellabaum) Johnson. On July 25, 1953, Larry married the love of his life, Wilma Rogers, and they celebrated over 54 years together. Wilma preceded him in death in 2008.
Wilma encouraged Larry to get a position at Citizens Gas where she worked, which he happily did, and retired many years later. Citizens Gas recognized Larry and Wilma for their volunteer work for the employees' Christmas parties and summer picnics.
Larry enjoyed bowling in the men's league. He and Wilma had wonderful times square dancing, traveling throughout the United States, and spending winters in Florida.
Larry is survived by a sister, Sally (Jim) Vollmer of Paducah, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Robert) Bostater of Bryan, Ohio; Dawanda Childers of Roanoke, Va.; and Geraldine Johnson of Adrian, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings Jerry Johnson, Richard Johnson and Judith Krontz.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Larry are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 11 to June 12, 2019