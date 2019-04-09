|
WINDSOR, Ontario - Lawrence John Ferguson, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 6, 2019, at Erie Shores Hospice, Windsor, Ontario, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 44 years, Linda. He was the cherished father of Brent (Lori), Lance (Lana), Kyle (Megan), Jenna (Justin) and Devin (Becca); adored Grandpa of Elli, Micah, Liam, Lilli, Luis, Seth, Rayna, Everett, Grant, Aria, Colette, Eden and Silas; brother of Joan (Gord), Ann (Carl), Donna (Wayne), Donald, Gordon; and sister-in-law Karen Ferguson.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday April 10, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 W. Laskey Road, Toledo.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the mission work of their son-in-law Justin and daughter Jenna towards the Strasbourg Community Center in Strasbourg, France. Donations may be mailed to World Venture (designated to Justin Dodson: Community Center), 20 Inverness Pl E., Englewood, CO 80112-5622 or online at worldventure.com/explore/details-projects. Online messages of condolence may be left at www.Kendrickfuneralhome.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019