PALMYRA - Lee Ellen (Maloney) Driggs of Palmyra, and wife of the late Hugh H. Driggs, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Lee Ellen was born in Adrian on Dec. 16, 1941, to Leon Bernard and Arthelia Ellen (Goken) Maloney of Palmyra. She graduated from Blissfield High School and attended Adrian College where she was a member of the Mu Zeta Chapter of Chi Omega Sorority.
Lee Ellen was employed at L.E. Mitchell Welding, in Adrian for 30 years before retiring in September 2000. She continued to keep the books for her husband's business, H.H. Driggs Farms.
She was a member of the Palmyra Community Presbyterian Church, co-secretary-treasurer of the Palmyra Township Cemetery Association and served on the Palmyra election committee; which she really enjoyed but had to resign because of Hugh's declining health.
Lee Ellen loved spending time with her grandkids and attending all of their functions.
She is survived by her three children, Tami Knierim of Blissfield, Todd Knierim of Adrian and Keith Knierim of Palmyra; grandchildren, Nikki Muter of Sylvania, Ashley Walker of Jackson, Blade Knierim of Palmyra and Breann Knierim of Adrian; great-grandchildren, Joel Caruso of Sylvania and Madeline and Grace Walker of Jackson; cousins, G. Loren Ruhl of North Shores and her especially close cousin, Dana Slepeky of Dearborn.
Lee Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh H. Driggs, parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Lee Ellen will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, with the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee in Lee Ellen's honor.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
