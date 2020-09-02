1/1
Lee Ellen (Maloney) Driggs
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALMYRA - Lee Ellen (Maloney) Driggs of Palmyra, and wife of the late Hugh H. Driggs, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

Lee Ellen was born in Adrian on Dec. 16, 1941, to Leon Bernard and Arthelia Ellen (Goken) Maloney of Palmyra. She graduated from Blissfield High School and attended Adrian College where she was a member of the Mu Zeta Chapter of Chi Omega Sorority.

Lee Ellen was employed at L.E. Mitchell Welding, in Adrian for 30 years before retiring in September 2000. She continued to keep the books for her husband's business, H.H. Driggs Farms.

She was a member of the Palmyra Community Presbyterian Church, co-secretary-treasurer of the Palmyra Township Cemetery Association and served on the Palmyra election committee; which she really enjoyed but had to resign because of Hugh's declining health.

Lee Ellen loved spending time with her grandkids and attending all of their functions.

She is survived by her three children, Tami Knierim of Blissfield, Todd Knierim of Adrian and Keith Knierim of Palmyra; grandchildren, Nikki Muter of Sylvania, Ashley Walker of Jackson, Blade Knierim of Palmyra and Breann Knierim of Adrian; great-grandchildren, Joel Caruso of Sylvania and Madeline and Grace Walker of Jackson; cousins, G. Loren Ruhl of North Shores and her especially close cousin, Dana Slepeky of Dearborn.

Lee Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh H. Driggs, parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Lee Ellen will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, with the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee in Lee Ellen's honor.

Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved