ADRIAN - Lela Ruth Jennings, age 75, of Adrian passed away on July 16, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.Funeral services for Lela will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.