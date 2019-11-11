|
SAND CREEK - Leland L. Dunbar, age 101, of Sand Creek died Nov. 8, 2019, at Brookdale Adrian.
He was born Oct. 22, 1918, in Detroit to Leon and Carlola (Hart) Dunbar. On Feb. 7, 1937, he married Eleanor Marcile (Johnson) in Weston. She preceded him in death. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy submarines. Lee had been employed by American Chain and Cable for 35 years as plant superintendent. He attended Jasper Bible Church. He enjoyed playing sports, including golfing, baseball and softball. Lee also enjoyed playing cards and dancing. He had been a volunteer for the Fairfield Township Fire Department for 30 years.
Lee is survived by his children, Terry L. (Betty) Dunbar of Hermosa Beach, Calif., Gloria (Jerome) Herman of Adrian and Stanley (Shellie) Dunbar of Adrian; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Naomi) Dunbar of Adrian; one sister, Rita Luce of Tecumseh; several nieces and nephews; and a son-in-law, Harold Shewman of Hillsdale. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lewis Dunbar in infancy and Lyle Dunbar; two sisters, Louise Sindel and Lucille White; a daughter, Cheryl Shewman; and a granddaughter, Kelly Dunbar.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019