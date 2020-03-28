Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leola Barta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola Donnajean "Lee" Barta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leola Donnajean "Lee" Barta Obituary
ADRIAN - Leola "Lee" Donnajean Barta, age 89, of Adrian died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. A full obituary, to announce the date and time, will be published later.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -