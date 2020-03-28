|
ADRIAN - Leola "Lee" Donnajean Barta, age 89, of Adrian died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. A full obituary, to announce the date and time, will be published later.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020