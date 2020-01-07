|
|
ADRIAN - Leona E. Smith, age 91 of Adrian, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at home with her loving daughter, Angie, by her side.
Body type RR: She was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Fayette, Ohio, the daughter of William and Nina (Mitchell) Henry. On Sept. 29, 1946, she married William B. Smith in Adrian. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2007.
Body type RR: Leona attended Fellowship Bible Church, Adrian. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by two daughters, Angela (Joe) Garland of Adrian, and Brenda Sykes of Sarasota, Fla.; three grandchildren, Christina (Eric) Bell of Adrian, Jillian (Jason) Deshler of Adrian, Ian (Kelly) Dangler of San Diego, Calif.; and five great-granddaughters, Jade, Jocelyn, Jorja, Journey and Riley.
Body type RR: In addition to her husband, William Smith, she was preceded in death by her parents; William and Nina Henry, sister, Genevieve Russ, brother, Frank Henry, son-in-law, Patrick Sykes and granddaughter, Amanda.
Body type RR: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Porter Packard Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020