Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Leonard J. "Bo" Beaubien


1958 - 2019
Leonard J. "Bo" Beaubien Obituary
Leonard "Bo" J. Beaubien, age 60 of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1958, in Adrian, to Leon and Audrey (Reau) Beaubien. On Dec. 20, 1980, in Adrian he married Nancy K. Marks and she survives. Bo was a Superintendent at Carrier Construction, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed traveling, spending time Up North, loved to socialize, and wouldn't pass up a garage sale.

In addition to his wife, Nancy and his father, Leon, Bo is survived by two children, Chris Beaubien and Audrey (Jason) Wegner, and a grandson, Donavan. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation for Bo will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds, Merchants Building. Burial will be in Dover Center Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Tech Center FFA Alumni or to the donor's choice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019
