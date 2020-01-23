|
|
MASON, Mich. - Leroy Frank "Dude" Allen, 95 and formerly of Adrian, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living facility where he had resided since 2015.
Leroy was born on Sept. 13, 1924, in Horton Bay, Mich., to the late Fay and Lilly Mae (West) Allen. After high school he worked on the family farm, then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served on an aircraft carrier during World War II. He was awarded the World War II Victory medal, the Asiatic Pacific Area campaign medal and the American Area campaign medal, receiving his honorable discharge in April 1946. After the war he attended Ferris State University and met his wife of 50 years, Carrie Jane Thayer, while working at the J.C. Penney store in Petoskey. They were a perfect fit and it was meant to be: he sold shoes, and Jane worked in the hosiery department. They married in 1948 and eventually settled in Adrian where Leroy established a State Farm Insurance agency and they raised their six children.
After Jane died in 1999, Leroy met and married his lovely second wife, Mary Ann Kuhns of Wyoming, Mich., who predeceased him in 2016. He is survived by his six children, Roger (Cathy) of Southern Shores, N.C., Marcia (Bryan, deceased) of Niskayuna, N.Y., Mark (Gloria) of Mason, Mich., Sandy (David) of Lewes, Del., Pam (Chris) of Oakland, Calif., and Debbie (Tony) Tedder of Sumter, S.C.; two sisters, Marge (Elmer) Minthorne of Fife Lake and Ruth (Earl) Ninas of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Betty Allen, Audrey Scott, Lois Langtry and Patty Snediker; brothers-in-law, Chuck and Don Thayer; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who fondly called him Uncle Dude. His brothers, Bob, Harold, Carl and Jim, predeceased him.
Leroy will be remembered as a devoted husband and father and as a good neighbor. He was an active member of the West Adrian United Church of Christ where he taught Sunday school and sometimes gave sermons when the pastor was on vacation. His many volunteer activities included taking Boy Scouts on canoe trips down the Pine River, serving as a mentor through Friend of the Court and delivering meals on wheels. He knew not to sweat the small stuff. He had a hearty laugh and remained a kid at heart to the end. When his children were growing up he built a large fort and a treehouse in the backyard, hung a tire swing and strung a zip line between two tall trees. He created a skating rink by flooding the yard every winter and pitched softball on the same spot for the whole neighborhood every night after dinner in the summer.
We'll miss his homemade ice cream and cinnamon rolls, but mostly we'll miss him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020