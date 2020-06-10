LAKE WALES, Fla. - Leslie Alan Whipple, age 81, of Lake Wales, Fla., died June 5, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, Fla.
He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Adrian to John Albert and Irene Violet (Faylor) Whipple. On Aug. 10, 1957, he married Cora Mae Hunt in Jasper and she preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2018. Leslie had been employed by Greg Bell Chevy Dealership as parts manager, retiring on Dec. 9, 2001.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth (Michelle) Whipple of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; two daughters, Kimberly Whipple of Lake Wales, Fla., and Kristine Speller of Jackson; a brother, Gary Whipple of Adrian; two sisters, Donna Whipple of Adrian and Dana Schoonover of Morenci; four grandchildren, Sarah, Cooper, Devin and Luke; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Finnley.
In addition to his wife, Cora, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Leslie will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian Twp. Fire Department.
Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.