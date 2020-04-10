|
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Lester Carl Oliver, 85, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Hillview Health Center, Tennessee.
He was born March 3, 1935, the son of the late Walter and Eva Pierce Oliver. He was a 1953 graduate of Unaka High School, Tennessee. Mr. Oliver served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955, stationed in Metz, France. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company, Saline, after 30 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Birdie Stanley; wife, Doris Oliver; and a brother, Ernest R. Oliver.
Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Davis of North Carolina and Debra Whitworth, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Ben (Melanie) Mukenstrum, Brad (Nikki) Mukenstrum, both of North Carolina, and Joseph Whitworth and Jessica Rodgers, both of Tennessee; eight great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Joyce A. Heaton, Tennessee, Kenneth W. Oliver, Alabama and Albert Lavern Oliver, Tennessee.
A private memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020