Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312

Lewis Eugene Scott


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Eugene Scott Obituary
MISSION, Texas - Lewis Eugene Scott, age 96, of Mission, Texas, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 12, 1923, in Continental, Ohio, to Ora and Ethel (Ranes) Scott. Lewis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps earning the rank of Sergeant during WWII. He married Annabelle V. Brown and she preceded him in death. Lewis was a jack of all trades, especially when it came to being a stained-glass artisan, woodworking craftsman, and an artist. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.

Lewis is survived by his three sons from a previous marriage, Michael (Beth) of Tecumseh, Stephen (Terry) of Sand Creek, Jeffrey (Denise) Scott of Adrian and Gary (Mary) Merillat of Evansville, Ind.; two daughters, Ruth (Rafael) Garcia of Mission, Texas and Linda (Michael) Komondy of Sterling Heights; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle; his parents; and three siblings.

Visitation for Lewis will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Rev. Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and the V.F.W. Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -