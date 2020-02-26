|
|
MISSION, Texas - Lewis Eugene Scott, age 96, of Mission, Texas, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 12, 1923, in Continental, Ohio, to Ora and Ethel (Ranes) Scott. Lewis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps earning the rank of Sergeant during WWII. He married Annabelle V. Brown and she preceded him in death. Lewis was a jack of all trades, especially when it came to being a stained-glass artisan, woodworking craftsman, and an artist. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
Lewis is survived by his three sons from a previous marriage, Michael (Beth) of Tecumseh, Stephen (Terry) of Sand Creek, Jeffrey (Denise) Scott of Adrian and Gary (Mary) Merillat of Evansville, Ind.; two daughters, Ruth (Rafael) Garcia of Mission, Texas and Linda (Michael) Komondy of Sterling Heights; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle; his parents; and three siblings.
Visitation for Lewis will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Rev. Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and the V.F.W. Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020