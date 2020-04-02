Home

Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Lewis J. "Lewie" Beagle


1941 - 2020
Lewis J. "Lewie" Beagle Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Lewis J. "Lewie" Beagle, 78, of Blissfield passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania, Ohio.

Due to the current isolation policies, there will be a private committal service. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Riga at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
