MORENCI -?Lewis Stump, age 64, of Morenci died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1954, in Adrian, the son of Howard and Mary (Brooks) Stump. On Aug. 19, 1972, Lewis married Pamela J. Poley in Osseo and she survives.

The funeral service for Lewis will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with the Rev. William VanValkenburg and the Rev. David Poley officiating. There will be a visitation also on Monday, from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Family of Lewis Stump. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
