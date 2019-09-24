Home

Lexzee Ries-Aneed


1983 - 2019
Lexzee Ries-Aneed Obituary
ADRIAN - Lexzee Ries-Aneed age 36, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2019.

Lexzee was born Aug. 4, 1983, to Richard and Kris Ries in Adrian. She was born with a special smile and a sharp wit that many will miss.

She was the mother of two great children, Taylor Ries and Trent Aneed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Aneed, her sister Lenzee Ries and many special grand parents.

A celebration of life in Lexzee's honor is being held on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Adrian AMVETS, 122 N. Main St.

"Life ends, but Love never dies."

Love, Lexzee.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
