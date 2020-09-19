SOUTHGATE - Lila Bessie Walter, age 93, of Southgate, late of Adrian and Sand Creek, died on her birthday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Medilodge Nursing Home in Taylor, Mich.
She was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Detroit to John Geoffrey and Fidelis (Graveline) Harbourne. On Oct. 20, 1982, she married William T. Walter, who preceded her in death on July 1, 2001. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Along with her husband, she was the owner and operator of Four Seasons Tent Masters, which designed and made period tents for black-powder shooters, medieval and American historical re-enactors, including TiPi, wall tents and Marquee tents for Rendezvous camping. She also knitted, crocheted and sewed, making all her Rendezvous clothing.
She was a member of the Sauk Trail Long Rifles, Ottawa Long Rifles and shot a 50-caliber, round ball, Scheuten-style long rifle. Lila was willing to tackle anything. She also enjoyed drawing and loved all of her kitties.
Predeceasing Lila were her son, Robert Turner; her twin sister, Lita Coble; and her brother, John Harbourne.
Lila is survived by her children, Richard (Gayle) Turner, Janelle Oberhill and Kelly (Deborah) Turner; and her grandchildren, Dustin (Kimberly) Morton, Gary (Christy) Turner, Kimberly (Greg) Zavicar, Margaret (Phillip) Patroniti and Erin Turner. Also surviving her are her great-grandchildren, Megan Zavicar, Penelope Morton, Helena and Lydia Patroniti, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, 305 Division St. Adrian, MI 49221, with the Rev. Mike Newman as celebrant. Burial will be private in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.