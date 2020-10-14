1/
Lila Bessie Walter
1927 - 2020
SOUTHGATE - Lila Bessie Walter, age 93, of Southgate, late of Adrian and Sand Creek died on her birthday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Medilodge Nursing Home in Taylor.

The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, 305 Division St. Adrian, Michigan 49221, with Father Mike Newman as celebrant. Burial will be private in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus.

You may send condolences to the family at  www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus
OCT
17
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
