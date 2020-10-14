SOUTHGATE - Lila Bessie Walter, age 93, of Southgate, late of Adrian and Sand Creek died on her birthday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Medilodge Nursing Home in Taylor.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, 305 Division St. Adrian, Michigan 49221, with Father Mike Newman as celebrant. Burial will be private in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church.