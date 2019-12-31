|
|
DEERFIELD - Lila May Berry, 101, was born on July 23, 1918, in Deerfield, to Douglas and Laura (Stearns) Diver and passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, peacefully in her home of 50 years, just one block away from her childhood home.
Lila was a graduate of Deerfield High School. She married Stanley Berry in 1947 in Toledo and he preceded her in death in 1990. During the war, Lila worked as a factory laborer for Revco in Deerfield. She later moved to Grayling, where she and her husband owned and operated the Pine-Aire Motel for 15 years from 1954 to 1968. They later returned to Deerfield in 1969 and Lila was the primary caregiver for her mother and her mother-in-law, until they both passed away. She spent winters in Bradenton, Fla., taking care of her mother for many years. She was a member of both the Deerfield United Methodist Church and the Bradenton United Methodist Church. When Lila wasn't busy caring for others, she enjoyed going to country music shows and taking up Ballroom dancing in her 80s.
Surviving are her three sons, Paul (Jacquelyn Button) Berry of Vancouver, Wash., Wave Berry of Deerfield and Doug Berry of Toledo and three grandchildren, Diane (Eric) Reid, Karen (Pete) Chittenden and Michael Berry; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and many favorite cousins. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Jean and a grandson, Steven Berry.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Hospice of Lenawee, ProMedica Visiting Nurses and to Maura Crescenzo N.P. at the Blissfield ProMedica office for all of their loving care and compassion that was shown to our mother during her final days.
A memorial service is being planned for May 16, 2020. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to a . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020