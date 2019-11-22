|
ADRIAN - Sister Lila Watt, formerly known as Sister Dominic Marie, died on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 90 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Lila was born in Elmhurst, Ill., to Melvin and Charlotte (Daley) Watt. She graduated from Josephinum High School in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in secretarial science from Siena Heights College (University), and a Master of Science degree in education from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla.
Sister ministered for 44 years in elementary and secondary education in Munising, Deerfield, Iron River and Ypsilanti; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Nassau, The Bahamas; and Chicago, Lombard, and Hometown, Ill. This includes teaching for three years at Aquinas High School in Chicago, a Congregation-sponsored institution. She also served in secretarial ministry for seven years in Chicago and in Hometown, Ill., where she was executive secretary for the Midwest Mission Chapters. Sister became a resident at the Dominican Life Center in 1995.
Sister Lila was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Melvin Watt, Harry Watt and Neil Watt. She is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Lila will be on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
