Lillian Fay 'Lil' Craig, age 96, of Taylor and Belleville, Mich., formerly of Hudson, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Taylor.
She was born Nov. 4, 1923, in Ruston, La., to Jack and Stella Burch. On Feb. 10, 1950, she married William D. Craig in Bowling Green, Ohio, He preceded her in death.
Lil had been employed by Michigan Bell in Wyandotte for eight years. She was a member of the Medina Federated Church. She is survived by two daughters, Denise (Bryan) Norris of Taylor and Deborah (Gary) Cleghorn of Belleville; two grandchildren, Jason (Shayna) Hale and Melissa (Ralph) Burkhart; and three great-grandsons, Blaike, Conner and Aiden Hale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her two sisters, Marge (Walt) Tinsley of Sarasota, Fla., and Virginia (Ted) Firnschild of Orlando, Fla.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. David Leman officiating, to be followed by cremation. Burial of cremains will be in Medina Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, Mich.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020