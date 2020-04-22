Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Garrison Parr


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Garrison Parr Obituary
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. - Lillian Garrison Parr, 84, of Double Springs, Ala., and formerly of Adrian, passed away April 2, 2020.

Lillian was born March 14, 1936, to Captain and Pearlie (Ergle) Garrison. She married Exel Ray Parr, who preceded her in death. Lillian is survived by her four children; Kathy Smith, Barbara Howard, Charles (Trisha) Parr, all of Adrian and Leonard (April) Parr of Hudson; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister Ruby and two brothers; Johnny and Charlie.

Burial has taken place in Double Springs, Ala.

Lillian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -