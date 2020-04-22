|
|
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. - Lillian Garrison Parr, 84, of Double Springs, Ala., and formerly of Adrian, passed away April 2, 2020.
Lillian was born March 14, 1936, to Captain and Pearlie (Ergle) Garrison. She married Exel Ray Parr, who preceded her in death. Lillian is survived by her four children; Kathy Smith, Barbara Howard, Charles (Trisha) Parr, all of Adrian and Leonard (April) Parr of Hudson; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister Ruby and two brothers; Johnny and Charlie.
Burial has taken place in Double Springs, Ala.
Lillian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020