|
|
ADRIAN - Lillian Griffin, age 85, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 24, 2019.
She was born at home in Medina on Aug. 19, 1933, to Perry and Mittie (Lott) Hartman. Lillian was the youngest of five children and early in childhood developed a strong work ethic, patience and strength that later lead to her family thinking of her as a modern-day Wonder Woman.
Lillian met her devoted husband, Richard, square dancing at Diamond T Dude Ranch and married him in 1953 at the parsonage of Raisin Valley Friends Church, where she was a lifelong member. She nurtured friendships; rarely forgot to send a card with a Bible verse or inspirational message penned inside, helped provide meals and simply checked in on those she had not seen in a while. Lillian spent the majority of her working years as the manager of the Garden Center at Spielman's in Adrian. Later in life, she enjoyed decorating trees at Christmas for Anderson Funeral Home for Associated Charities the past 30 years. Lillian will be remembered for her gardening skill, creativity, work with therapeutic riders, gift for seeing the best in people, abundant love for her family and her secret recipe for molasses cookies.
Lillian is survived by her beloved canine companion, Mandy; her three children, Pamela (Michael) McComb, Marie Nelson and Britt (Diane) Griffin; six grandchildren who adored her, Tony (Maggie) McComb, Ashley (Chris) Hudson, Nicole Griffin, Kristin (Nic) Garcia, Brittany (Brian) Jordan and Cassie (Brian) Nelson; seven great-grandchildren, whom she doted on; and one sister, Dorothy Cutler of Tecumseh.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Lillian's life on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Raisin Valley Friends Church in Adrian, beginning with a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Doug Chandler officiating followed by visitation and a funeral luncheon until 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the church where she nurtured her faith. Envelopes are available at the church. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019