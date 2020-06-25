TECUMSEH - Lilly Mae Schook passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 85.
She was born to Perry and Florence Rohrer in January of 1935 in Adrian.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Richard and her parents and siblings, Donald Rohrer, William Rohrer, Barney Rohrer, Melvin Rohrer, Evelyn Harsh (Rohrer), Elwin Harsh, Beverly (Harsh) Potts, Dewey Harsh, Frederick Harsh, Leonard Harsh and Calvin Harsh.
Lilly married Richard Schook in 1953. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Lilly graduated from Onsted High School. Lilly worked for Onsted Schools for 25 years, retiring as head cook in 1992.
Lilly loved all children, especially her grandchildren. Lilly attended every dance recital, choir concert, basketball game, cheerleading event or whatever school event the granddaughters were involved in. She would always volunteer to help anyone at any time.
Lilly enjoyed family vacations every summer, usually for 3 to 4 weeks at a time. She also enjoyed camping, having card parties, contributing to family reunions, roller skating, square dancing, spending winters in Florida and most of all cooking. Lilly's personal goal was to make sure no one was to go hungry; in fact, everyone was to be overstuffed with food when you left her house.
While at school, she had a personal commitment to feed every child, regardless if they had money or not. Lilly was the 12th child in her family, she always felt a need to help all of her siblings whenever she was able to.
Lilly will be greatly missed and is survived by her daughters Diane Schook, Beth Schook and son Steven (Carrie) Schook; granddaughters, Caitlin (Austin) Holloway and Meghan Schook. She leaves behind countless other family and friends who will miss her kindheartedness and generosity.
A family memorial service will be held at a later time.
Contributions to the Lenawee Humane Society can be made on Lilly's behalf. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.