Linda (Graham) Brackelman
1949-2020
ADRIAN - Linda (Graham) Brackelman, 71, of Adrian, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters, Nichole (Shad) Harris and Julie Proudfoot.

Linda graduated from Onsted High School in 1966 and enjoyed knitting, embroidering along with playing cards and going to the movies with her many friends. She donated her beautiful lap robes to many of the senior homes in Adrian along with making hats for cancer patients.

Over the last few years she enjoyed volunteering by handing out food to many in the county. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, mother and father.

Besides her daughters and son-in-law, she is survived by her grandchildren, Chelsee (Landon) Handy, Tyler Folsom and Olivia Harris all of which she was extremely proud of and loved very much. She was also a proud grandma of five grandogs.

Linda had a beautiful kind heart. She loved spending time listening to music and she will be sorely missed.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of live will follow at a later date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
