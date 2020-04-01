|
|
ADRIAN - Linda Jane Garcia, age 60, of Adrian, entered the gates of Heaven on March 30, 2020.
Linda was born May 1, 1959, in Cotulla, Texas, to Juan and Diamante (Rangel) Guajardo. On April 23, 1977, Linda married her sweetheart, Ronald L. Garcia at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Adrian. Linda was a faithful and devout member of St. Mary's and recited her prayers nightly. She loved dancing with her husband in her earlier years and had a lively beautiful soul. Linda cherished her entire family and enjoyed spending time with each of them. She had a great love of animals, arts and crafts, watching movies and was a talented decorator. Linda also spent many joyous hours with friends and family over coffee and lit up the room with her smile, laughter and amazing aura. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral Services for Linda will be private, and burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Ronald L. Garcia to help offset funeral expenses. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020