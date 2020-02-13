|
|
ADRIAN - Linda J. Ries, age 64 of Adrian, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 21-month battle with cancer.
Linda was born on May 16, 1955, in Adrian to Albert and Georgina (Vandecasteele) Salenbien and was a 1973 graduate of Sand Creek High School. On June 30, 1978, she married Randy Ries in Adrian, and he survives.
Linda was self-employed as a homemaker. Her charismatic and positive personality quickly drew people to her. Many times, her gifts to others were labors of love with many of those gifts being done in secret. She expressed her creativity through her artwork that she shared with family and friends.
The greatest gifts we get on Earth are to love and to be loved. Linda had both. Happiness is something that you bring to life and Linda did just that. She could see humor in everything and shared her quick wit and humor with everyone lucky enough to know her.
Surviving Linda, in addition to her husband, Randy, is a daughter, Lindsey (Branden "B.J.") Krill of Tipton, four grandchildren who were her pride and joy; Lily, Colin, Emme and Callie, six brothers; Leonard (Connie) Salenbien of Saline, Jim Salenbien of Adrian, Daniel (Linda) Salenbien of Adrian, Joseph (Debbie) Salenbien of Palmyra, Thomas Salenbien of Adrian and Larry Salenbien of Adrian, five sisters; Bertha (Neal) Garrison of Adrian, Julie (Dean) Lakatos of Sand Creek, Patty (Matt) Davidson of Three Rivers, Mich., Cindy (Allen) Croll of Sand Creek and Debbie (Dave) Suydam of Adrian and a special sister-in-law, Connie Ries of Manitou Beach. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Jeannie, a brother, Albie, and two sisters-in-laws, Kay and Karen.
The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus with the Rev. Mike Newman as celebrant. Visitation for Linda will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with a scripture service at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation hour from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Holy Family Parish.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or St. Mary's Food Pantry. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020