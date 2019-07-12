|
ADRIAN -?Linda L. Fiddyment, 64, of Adrian died Tuesday July 9, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Home.
Linda was born June 26, 1955, in Adrian to Shirley A. Kiefer and Noel Miller. On April 25, 1990, Linda married Gary Fiddyment, and he survives. Linda enjoyed golfing and bowling with her many wonderful friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her distinctive laugh could be heard throughout the golf course and friends could always tell it was her.
Surviving Linda are her husband, Gary; children, Jennifer Schacht of Rossford, Ohio; Daniel Schwartz (Liz) of Billings, Mont.; grandchildren, Ryleigh and Noah Schacht of Rossford, Ohio, and Broaden and Paisley of Billings, Mont.; her sister, Cindy (Keith) Anderson of Clayton, Mich.; and father-in-law, Glen Fiddyment of Charlottesville, Va. Preceding her in death were her parents, Shirley and Noel, and paternal mother-in-law, Nancy Fiddyment.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian. Visitation will be from noon until the service on Tuesday. You may send condolences to the family at www.pursefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019