Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gilpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Gilpin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Gilpin Obituary
ADRIAN - Linda L. Gilpin, age 72 years of Adrian passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Faith Haven Senior Care Centre in Jackson.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1947, in Toledo the daughter of Giles H. and Leatrice M. (Myers) Gilpin. Linda enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles and spending time volunteering, she loved helping others. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian.

Surviving Linda are her brothers and sisters, Gary (Janice) Gilpin of Morenci, Giles "Gil" (Mary Ann) Gilpin of Dunedin, Fla., Gregory (Rose) Gilpin of Gross Pointe Farms, Lori (Don) Hahn of Montpelier, Ohio and Lee Ann Gilpin of Stryker, Ohio, several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services for Linda will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Sarah Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10 a.m. till noon on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to a . Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -