ADRIAN - Linda L. Gilpin, age 72 years of Adrian passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Faith Haven Senior Care Centre in Jackson.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1947, in Toledo the daughter of Giles H. and Leatrice M. (Myers) Gilpin. Linda enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles and spending time volunteering, she loved helping others. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian.
Surviving Linda are her brothers and sisters, Gary (Janice) Gilpin of Morenci, Giles "Gil" (Mary Ann) Gilpin of Dunedin, Fla., Gregory (Rose) Gilpin of Gross Pointe Farms, Lori (Don) Hahn of Montpelier, Ohio and Lee Ann Gilpin of Stryker, Ohio, several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services for Linda will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Sarah Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10 a.m. till noon on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to a . Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
