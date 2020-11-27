ADRIAN - Linda L. Simpkins, 80, of Adrian died Nov. 23, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 26, 1940, in Adrian to Clarence J. and Lucille May (Willnow) Dibble. On April 6, 1961, she married Larry Simpkins in Adrian and he survives.
She had been employed at Lincoln Elementary School as a lunch cashier. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by a son, Anthony (Amy) Simpkins of Adrian; a daughter, Tracie L. (Edward) Britt of Adrian; three grandchildren, Braden and Sydney Britt and Sarah Simpkins; one brother, James (Jean) Dibble of Roscommon, Mich.; a sister, Judy Powelke of Adrian and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Timothy Dale Simpkins and three brothers, Robert, Richard and John Dibble.
At Linda's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at Jasper Bible Church with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings will be required and social distancing restrictions will be in place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.