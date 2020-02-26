|
|
TOLEDO - Linda Louise Forrest, age 75, of Adrian, died Feb. 24, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
She was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Toledo to Harold and Myrtle (Mosher) Geis. She married Jack Forrest in 1964 and he preceded her in death. Linda worked most of her life as caretaker of her family, the elderly, and the outdoors. She was a staunch defender of nature against abuse, misuse, and polluted development projects. She was a fierce woman with a soft and loving heart.
After the passing of her beloved husband Jack, Linda chose to spend the next 20 years living a self-sustained, off the grid life in the forest. This lifestyle coined her nickname, "The old lady from the woods." Linda enjoyed the great outdoors far more than most, including gardening in her greenhouse, fishing, and hunting; especially deer, black bear, and elk. Her love for animals also led her to care for many rescue dogs.
Linda is survived by two sons, Scott Forrest of Adrian and Chris (Dawn) Forrest of Pittsford; a daughter, Heather Forrest of Sand Creek; one brother Donald (Janet) Geis of Temperance; four granddaughters, Mandy Forrest, Cody Blackno, Kayla Parkhurst, and Jacklyn Grant; one grandson, Doug Grant; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; two sisters, Gayeta Paskins, and Barbara Grahams; two brothers, Harold Geis Jr., and Jack Gies; and a great-grandson, Ethan Blackno.
A visitation for Linda will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will take place at a later date at Lincoln Township Cemetery in Lake George, Mich.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
